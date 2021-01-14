Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $1,101,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $433,946.30.

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $17,246.44.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $247,230.00.

CDLX opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $184,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.