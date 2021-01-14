CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 22.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 81.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $22.54. 651,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,618. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

