CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 90.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 675,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

