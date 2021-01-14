Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.