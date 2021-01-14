Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,084.01

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,084.01 and traded as high as $1,265.50. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $1,247.00, with a volume of 852,922 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Barclays lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,375.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,084.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) Company Profile (LON:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

