Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $8,158.49 and $23.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00341091 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00028345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 126.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.01140554 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,640,259 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

