Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 17,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,839 shares of company stock valued at $741,922. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Castlight Health by 16.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Castlight Health by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,169,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

