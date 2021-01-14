Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 353.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after acquiring an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $197.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,328. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.