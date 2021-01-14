Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS CPCAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 2,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

