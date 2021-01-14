CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 38.6% in December

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 36,133,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,446,961. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

