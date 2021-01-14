Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

