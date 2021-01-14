Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $30.94. Approximately 455,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 414,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

CLLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cellectis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

