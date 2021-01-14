Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Research analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.52.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,270,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,928,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

