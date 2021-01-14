Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centrica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

CPYYY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.