Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price rose 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 441,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 200,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

LEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

