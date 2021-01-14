Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $211.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 402,596 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.