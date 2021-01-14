Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,490.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and last traded at GBX 1,446 ($18.89), with a volume of 884627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,436 ($18.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -312.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 736.08.

In other news, insider Richard Preston sold 29,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £25,181.25 ($32,899.46).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

