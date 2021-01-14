Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.