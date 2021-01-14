Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

OTCMKTS CSQPF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Cervus Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.