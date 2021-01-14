CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.25

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The company has a market cap of C$372.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. Research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 34,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$49,302.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,472,292.35.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

