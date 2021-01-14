CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFBK shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 4,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $91.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Bankshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CF Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

