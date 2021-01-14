ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.47.

ChampionX stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $181,578,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $36,386,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $43,413,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 65.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in ChampionX by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after buying an additional 2,518,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

