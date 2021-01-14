Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 25,600 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.13. 121,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,181. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

