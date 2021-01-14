Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 188,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 989,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,624. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $92.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

