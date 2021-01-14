Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $464,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.06. 384,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,462. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

