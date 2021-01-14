Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 559,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

