Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $625,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $141.30. 1,606,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

