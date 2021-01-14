Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 7,618 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.79. 522,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25.

