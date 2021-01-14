Charles Schwab Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 144,932 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,691.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,766.8% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 88,889 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000.

VNQI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,563. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

