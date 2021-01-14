Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $70,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $623.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $650.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

