Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $579.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.