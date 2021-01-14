Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $6.59. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 27,327 shares trading hands.

CEMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.