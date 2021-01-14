Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,098,600.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $522.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.49. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $553.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $27,789,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $27,830,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chemed by 207.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

