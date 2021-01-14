Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 1,464 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.74. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

