Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chevron were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

