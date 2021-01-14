Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

NYSE:CVX opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

