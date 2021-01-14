Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $121.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $111.02, with a volume of 49443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,531 shares of company stock valued at $46,267,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chewy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 489.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 675.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Chewy by 331.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,312 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

