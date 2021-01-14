Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) PT Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMRX. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $516.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $9.66.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth $378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

