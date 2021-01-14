China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 575,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:CJJD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 12,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,810. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.54. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.51% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

