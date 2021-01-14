Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIIX stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 60,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,160. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Chineseinvestors.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

