Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,348.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,346.55.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $1,395.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,435.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,357.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,259.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.