Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

