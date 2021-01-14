Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $2.62 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00372925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.31 or 0.04013432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.