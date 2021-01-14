Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $157.12 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

