CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 481 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Humana by 178.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $416.02 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.81 and its 200 day moving average is $409.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.