CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $196.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.66. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

