CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.