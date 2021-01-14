CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 206,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,134.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,375 shares of company stock worth $15,269,657. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.