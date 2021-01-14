CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,707 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.