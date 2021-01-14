CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

